Moyo Lawal Reveals One Thing She Would Change About Herself If She Had To

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is very happy with herself and how she turned out.

The curvy actress, however, took to social media to reveal that if she had to change any part of her, it would be her sense of feeling too much.

Moyo added that all she wants to care about his looking good and the regular things.

Read Also: ‘Please Don’t Tell His Wife’ – Moyo Lawal Begs Fans Over Picture With Deyemi Okanlawon

”If there is one thing, I could change about myself, it would be my senses that *feel too much *…. I just want to care about looking good and the regular things of life 😢… Long sigh!! … ….. P. S meanwhile I hear we are home for two more weeks, hence we might not be out till June… Wawu!! ”