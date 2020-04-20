‘Please Don’t Tell His Wife’ – Moyo Lawal Begs Fans Over Picture With Deyemi Okanlawon

Movie star, Moyo Lawal took to Instagram to share a picture she took with colleague, Deyemi Okanlawon to celebrate his birthday.

The actress also pleaded with her fans not to bring the photo to the attention of his wife so as not to create trouble.

Lawal wrote;

Happy birthday lover 😛@deyemitheactor please nobody should go and tag his wife oooh 🙈….. … … there are two types of people in this world ( one set follows the crowd, the other set builds their own table ) so grateful for a friendship that is bold enough to look for wood and build their own darn (pardon my French) tables, so they can seat anywhere they want …….. ……… ……… …….. p.s I had to help your career and post your six-pack picture oooh that you have not let me rest for since 🙄…… so that people will know that you too can be hot small”.

See the full post below: