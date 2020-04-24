Tonto Dikeh Replies Those Asking Her For An Interview On Her Failed Marriage

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has replied to those asking her for a live video as well as a fresh interview on her failed marriage.

The actress was married to Olakunle Churchill with who’s he has a son, King Andre. The marriage has since ended.

Responding to those asking for a new interview, Tonto replied saying they should be tired by now as she has given them almost all they need to know and as things stand now, it seems people even know more about her life than she herself.