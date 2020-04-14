CoronavirusEntertainment

I Am Crying For All Lagosians – Actress Regina Chukwu Reacts To Extension Of Lockdown

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress and producer Regina Chukwu has reacted to the recent extension of the lockdown in some parts of the country.

A few hours ago, President Buhari announced a 14 days extension of the lockdown in a bid to curb the coronavirus spreading in the country.

Read Also: Fathia Balogun: Fans Drag Regina Chukwu For Taking Sides With Iyabo Ojo

Reacting to the lockdown, Regina stated that she weeps for the country over the unrest that has settled in it following the lockdown that was announced few weeks ago and now extended.

Pls nobody should console me o crying for all lagosians who’s life and properties are at risk, crying for our failed security system, crying for the homeless, crying for the hungry, crying for our already dead economy…. CRYING FOR NIGERIA
PLS I AM GOING TO BED.”

