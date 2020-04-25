I Ran Away From Home A Couple Of Times – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa shared a bit about her childhood via her Twitter page.

Reacting to the story of the boy who refused to show up for his exams despite his father paying thousands of dollars in Tuition, Toke revealed she wasn’t that much of an easy child growing up.

According to Toke, she ran away from the house a couple of times while leaving with her parents and after she lost them and was adopted.

In her words;

”I ran away from home a number of times, from my birth mum to my adopted one, they were sisters so the madness was the same”