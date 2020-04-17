Imam Sacked For Cancelling Congregational Prayer In Zaria

An Imam, Malam Abubakar Sarki-Aminu has been sacked by the Chairman of a Muslim sect, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Zaria, Kaduna state, Sheikh Sani Yakubu, for complying with the state government’s directive on congregational prayer.

The sacked Imam was the recognized Imam who conducted five daily prayers at Sheik Abubakar Mahmood Gumi Juma’at Mosque, Kofar Gayan Low-cost, Zaria for almost 40 years.

The Chairman confirmed the Imam’s sack on Friday and directed that the Committee Chairman for 5 daily prayers of the Mosque, Alhaji Shehu Dan-Maikuli to speak.

According to Dan-Maikuli, there were disagreements between the duo even before the sack order.

“When Sheik Usman Baban-Tune was alive he had to come in and settle some issues between the sacked Imam and the Mosque committee.

“After the resolution, it was agreed that the Imam should be organising monthly committee meeting to discuss problems and prospects of the Mosque but after that resolution, we spent over four years without a single meeting.

“When this issue of coronavirus came, one day the Imam just stand up after leading Zuhur prayer and announced that as from today he suspend congregational prayers until the issue is over, by then I was not in the Mosque.

“When I came for Asr prayer only to be told that the Imam ordered for closure of the Mosque, I called him on phone to enquire and he said yes he had ordered that the Mosque be closed,” he said.

“Incidentally, the Chairman came on Wednesday and led Isha (night) prayer and thereafter announced the sack of Malam Abubakar Aminu and replaced him with Malam Ahmad Tijjani as the new Imam,” he said.

Speaking on his sacked, the Imam said: “when this case of coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Nigeria, after a while, Kaduna State Government declared that henceforth Jaumat prayer is banned and any gathering above 50 people should be suspended.

“Our Mosque usually witness a very large crowd of worshippers, as such we have to comply with the directives given by Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i to avoid spread of the disease.

“In line with this, I stood up after leading a congregational prayer to tell people that in view of the order by the state government, I suspend congregational prayers in this Mosque until the ban is lifted,” he said.

Sarki-Aminu said: “My deputy Imam called me on phone that Sheik Sani Yakuba ordered that we should continue with the congregational prayers, that I should come out for Subhi (dawn) prayer.

“I replied him that, if the chairman wants me to continue with the congregational prayers, let him formally write to me so that I will be convinced that his order supersede that of government.

“I waited without anything to that effect, later I leant that the chairman came and lead a congregational Isha’i prayer and announce my removal and replaced me with Malam Ahmad Tijjani with two deputies who already are my deputies.”

On allegation that he did not consult the Mosque committee before the closure, Sarki-Aminu observed that whenever government gives directives “then who else will give a counter-directive?

“In an ideal situation, Imam is the leader of the Mosque, the committee did not enquire from me but they decided to go straight to Sheik Sani Yakubu and he used his power and reopened the Mosque and subsequently announced my removal.”