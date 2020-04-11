Sports

Liverpool Icon, Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

By Michael Isaac

Mikel Obi Shows Interest For Brazil Move

Former Super Eagles player John Mikel Obi has confirmed he is discussing a possible deal with Brazilian club Botafogo...
Liverpool Icon, Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in hospital.The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was...
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 11th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.COVID-19: Why We...
SGF’s Comments On Health Sector Confirms Buhari’s Failure – PDP

The People's Democratic Party(PDP) says the statement credited to the Secretary-general of the federation, Boss Mustapha wherein he said...
Gbajabiamila Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Inhuman Treatment Of Nigerians In China

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian over...
Michael Isaac

Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in hospital.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics”.

He afterwards got tested for Coronavirus and having his result came back positive but “remains asymptomatic”.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: 51 Recovered Patients In South Korea Test Positive Again

His family, however, reassured his fans that he is not in a critical condition.

Reassuring fans, the statement read in part: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.”

