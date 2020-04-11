Liverpool Icon, Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in hospital.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics”.

He afterwards got tested for Coronavirus and having his result came back positive but “remains asymptomatic”.

His family, however, reassured his fans that he is not in a critical condition.

Reassuring fans, the statement read in part: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.”