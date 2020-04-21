Lizzo Has A Message To Promote Positive Self-Image (Video)

Grammy Award-winning singer, Lizzo has shared a message to her fans and followers on Instagram as she reminds them to love their bodies.
The plus-size singer who has been a face of positive self-image took to Instagram to share photos and videos of herself in lingerie as she encouraged her fans.
With her back on display, she backed the camera so that viewers can see her entire backside. She then proceeded to display her backside from different angles.
Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “It’s been a long ass day? focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today…”
It’s been a long ass day 😫 🍑🤎 focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch 💁🏾♀️ love you!