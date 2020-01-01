Anything Can Happen In A Decade – Lizzo Shares Inspiring Life Story

by Temitope Alabi
American singer, Lizzo has taken to social media to pen an inspiring story about her life.

In her post, Lizzo shared the many things that happened to her in a decade, ending with a message encouraging everyone to keep working hard.

2009 was the year my daddy died.
2009 was the year I lived in my car and cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving.
2009 I was a girl in Houston Texas with no plan, no hope, no will to carry on.
2019 is the year my album and song went number 1.
2019 is the year I told my mama ‘I can buy you a house’. 2019 I am a woman with a 20/20 vision of the future.
Anything can happen in a decade.
Tomorrow is the beginning of your anything.
Thanks for the ride 2019. Here we go 2020!”

