American Singer, Lizzo Named TIME’s 2019 Entertainer Of The Year

Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo has been named time’s 2019 entertainer of the year.

The singer who, surprisingly is not a new-comer to the spotlight, has only now just bagged many notable recognitions and attention.

Recall that Lizzo was also nominated for a Grammy with other new-comers like Billie Eilish.

Lizzo has been recognized as Time’s 2019 entertainer of the year for her remarkable album, ‘Cuz I Love You’ and other notable movie roles like her character in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Hustlers’

Reacting to this she wrote on Instagram: “ARE.. YOU.. NOT.. ENTERTAINED?!? ? thank you @time for naming me Entertainer of the Year. Photograph by Paola Kudacki for TIME.”

Many congratulations to the talented artist.

