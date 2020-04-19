Lockdown: IGP Orders Arrest, Trial Of Officers Caught On Camera Beating Up Woman For Sitting Outside Her House

Following the viral video wherein some police officers enforcing lockdown were caught flogging a woman for sitting outside her house in Iwo, Osun state, the Inspector General of police, Adamu Mohammed has directed that the state commissioner of police, CP Johnson Kokumo, to arrest the officers.

Read Also: Lockdown: Don Jazzy Expresses Concerns Over Insecurity, Urges Police For Protection

This was made known via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian police.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo Osun State by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun https://t.co/oNJ3iZdjY9

Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives that the Commissioner of Police immediately arrest and bring the officers to book, CP Johnson Kokumo mni, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Command where the incident occurred,

has arrested the officers involved in the unfortunate incident. They are Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo with AP NO 251724 and PC Abass Ibrahim with Force No. 509634. The duo are currently being detained and their orderly room trial had since commenced.

The IGP reiterates that the Police under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel.

He enjoins the citizens to continue to cooperate with the leadership of the Force as it strives to reposition the NPF into an effective, efficient and people-friendly Force.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni condemns this unwarranted, unnecessary and unjustifiable assault on this innocent citizen (as shown in the attached viral video), at the Odo Ori Market, Iwo Osun State by men of the Force attached to Iwo Division, Osun pic.twitter.com/oNJ3iZdjY9 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 18, 2020

Following the IGP’s condemnation and directives that the Commissioner of Police immediately arrest and bring the officers to book, CP Johnson Kokumo mni, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Osun State Command where the incident occurred, — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 18, 2020

The IGP reiterates that the Police under his watch will not condone any act of misconduct and recklessness on the part of its personnel. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 18, 2020