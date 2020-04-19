Lockdown: Police Beat Up Woman For Allegedly Sitting In Front Of Her House(Video)

Popular rapper, Ruggedman has shared a video of a woman who was mercilessly beaten by police officers for allegedly sitting in front of her house in Iwo, Osun state during the lockdown period.

The singer shared the short clip via his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

Full story below:

The Woman sat in front of her house with some older women and a Police officer (Sergent Iku Esan), asked what she’s was doing in front of the house and the woman replied “is there anything bad in staying in front of my house”

Suddenly He started flogging her and the woman kept saying don’t flog me within 3mins the rest of the Police officers 👮 came and joined hands and kept flogging her.

Watch the video below: