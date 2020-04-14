Lockdown: Man Collapses Due To Hunger; Wakes Up Strong After Being Fed (Video)

A new video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment an unidentified man slumped and refused to wake up until he was given food.
Shortly after eating, he got up to his feet hale and hearty.
He was then given some money by good Samaritans as he continued his journey.
In the video, people were heard saying he must have been left with nothing to eat as a result of the lockdown imposed on some parts of the country.
Watch the video below:
