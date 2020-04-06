Metro News

Lockdown: Police Harass Man Who Went To Buy Fufu For His Family (Video)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian singer, Ruggedman has shared a new video of some men of the Nigeria police assaulting a man in Obiaruku area of Delta state amid the lockdown imposed on the state over scare of the novel coronavirus.

According to the singer, the security operatives harassed the man, despite showing proof that he had gone to buy some wraps of fufu for himself and family in order to maintain the stay at home.

Read AlsoI’m Ashamed Of Pastors Misleading People On Coronavirus: Pastor Ashimolowo (Video)

The officers allegedly seized the motorcycle of the aged man which he was riding when he went to buy the items.

Watch the video below:

