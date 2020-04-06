Lockdown: Police Harass Man Who Went To Buy Fufu For His Family (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Ruggedman has shared a new video of some men of the Nigeria police assaulting a man in Obiaruku area of Delta state amid the lockdown imposed on the state over scare of the novel coronavirus.

According to the singer, the security operatives harassed the man, despite showing proof that he had gone to buy some wraps of fufu for himself and family in order to maintain the stay at home.

The officers allegedly seized the motorcycle of the aged man which he was riding when he went to buy the items.

Watch the video below:

Dear @PoliceNG @PoliceNG_CRU @AcpIshaku @frankmbablog

in Obiaruku, Ukwuani LGA in Delta state these officers were recorded harassing a man who went to buy some wraps of Fufu for himself and his family in the name of enforcing the sit at home order. pic.twitter.com/ZWLOhyefcn — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) April 6, 2020