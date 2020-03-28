Entertainment

COVID-19: Ruggedman Urges Buhari To Address Nigerians

By Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian singer and rapper, Ruggedman has come out to call on president Muhammadu Buhari to do a live broadcast to the nation following the coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: It Is Morally Reprehensible To Wish Buhari Or Anybody Dead: Omokri

He made this call via a post on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He tweeted:

Mr President @MBuhari with all due respect your citizens who voted you in want to see and hear you speak. This is 2020 and the nation is in the middle of a worldwide #COVID19 crisis and close to panicking. This is no time for cameo appearances.
Speak to your nation.
#CoronaVirus

