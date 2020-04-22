Man Cries Out After Losing His Life Savings To Fire Outbreak

A man has taken to social media to cry out after he lost all the money in his saving box following a fire outbreak in his home.

The man had reportedly been putting away 1,000 and 500 Naira notes in his savings box for a while now but lost it all to the fire.

Read Also: INEC Launches Probe Of Fire Incident At Headquarters

Facebook user, Kelly Mark who shared photos of the burnt notes to Facebook wrote:

“Please guys this is what happened to me this afternoon, I have been saving this cash for sometime now. Only to be called that my house is on fire.

“I ran down and after putting off the fire my saving box was burnt, after opening it I found the money inside like this. Inside this Covid 19 wahala.. am confused on what to do.”