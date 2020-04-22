Comedian, I Go Dye Donates His Mansion For COVID-19 Isolation Center

Nigerian comedian, Francis Agoda, better known as I Go Dye, has donated his mansion to the Federal government to be used as an Isolation center for coronavirus patients.

Sharing a couple of photos of the palatial property via Instagram on Wednesday, the comedian wrote;

I’M DONATING MY NEW FAPOH ROYAL SEAL MANSION TO FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA TO USE IT AS AN ISOLATION CENTRE.

Humanity will overcome all its challenges only if we are willing to let go of the things we are not using for now for the benefit of others.

In view of the increasing cases of #coronavirus patients in Nigeria, and the few screening centres available for now, I’m deeply worried.

We will be making humanitarian sacrifices towards contributing our selfless deeds to control the escalating records of the #coronavirus as predicted by WHO.

When I wrote an open letter to Mr President on the 5th of Apri 2020 on how we can control the spread of the COVID-19, it was only 210 cases, today it is moving towards a thousand.

We should be proactive if we hope to win this global war, that has no boundaries, no discrimination and unfortunately indestructible for now.

Against this backdrop, and the ongoing lockdown, the few services left has been put on hold at the ongoing FAPOH Royal Seal Mansion project site.

I feel convinced to donate this my new FAPOH Royal Seal Mansion to the Federal Government to use as an isolation centre,

as my personal quest to assist in the control, prevention, isolation and treatment of those diagnosed or to be treated in the course of us finding a lasting solution.

This donation will stand as a gift to humanity, till we find a solution which will once again set us free from the shackles of this incurable disease.

I am appealing to Nigerians to take this matter seriously because COVID-19 is real as it has claimed over one million lives in all parts of the world.

The hardship is really getting harder, it may jeopardize the progress of controlling the spread of the virus.

The federal government must provide adequate palliatives for all Nigerians, till this disease becomes a thing of the past.

I also appeal for a two-week total lockdown to enable government to treat existing cases and curb further spread by those who may have contracted the COVID-19. This lockdown will control all forms of movement and socialization between individuals or groups.

May God see us through this dark moments. Amb Francis Agoda”

