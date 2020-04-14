Masquerades Arrested In Anambra For Defying Lockdown Order (Video)

A video of Masquerades being arrested in Anambra State for defying a stay-at-home order issued as Nigeria continues to battle the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The Anambra State Government had ordered a restriction on movement and closure of markets in the state for 14 days.

Recall that some weeks ago, a similar event occurred in Ogun State, when police officers arrested a masquerade during a masquerade festival despite ban on social gathering.

The Masquerades who flouted the order were arrested on Monday at Nkwo Uga, in Uga community of Aguata Local Government Area.

Watch the video below: