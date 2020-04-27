Mindset Of An Igbo Girl Is ‘I’m Beautiful, A Rich Man Will Marry Me’ – Comedian Funnybone

Popular comic actor, Funnybone has opined that the average Igbo girl has the mindset that she is beautiful and someone, someday would come for her hands in marriage.

Speaking via an Instagram live video, he added that they are usually brought up with this mindset.

“From childhood she’s been taught that all she need do is grow up, you are a fine girl, a rich man will come and marry you. That is the average Igbo girl mentality. I am Igbo, you know, am saying this with no apology to anybody here who is Igbo. Am being honest, the average Nigerian Igbo girl, average, the mindset is am a fine girl.”

Watch the video below: