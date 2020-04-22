Mob Attacks Policeman Over Alleged Homosexuality In Imo

A police officer identified as Chibuike Okazu escaped death by a whisker after a mob descended on him over allegation of homosexual acts.

It took the timely intervention of the state police command who quickly moved in before the mob was dispersed.

According to reports, he was said to have been caught in the act with another male.

According to the spokesman of the police in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, the Divisional Police officer in charge of Nkwere Division received a phone call on Tuesday that a mob had descended on one of his men.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the youths of the community claimed to have caught the constable with one of his friend, name yet unknown but nicknamed ‘Y’ello’, in acts of homosexuality.

“As a result, the youths pounced on them and beat them to stupor and then took them to the palace of traditional ruler before their rescue.”