Most Nigerian Men Know So Little About Relationships – Alex Unusual

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate Alex Unusual is of the opinion that Nigerian men know so little about relationships.

According to the model and reality TV star, most relationships follow a routine and it is very boring.

Read Also: ‘I Didn’t Attend AMVCA’ – Alex Unusual Reacts To Rumours Of Coronavirus

Alex went on to say that these men hardly do anything romantic for their partners like buy flowers or plan surprise trips.

She continued saying all these men know how to do is ask if the woman can come over or they can come over.

Who agrees with Alex on this?