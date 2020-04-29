My Account Is In Coma – Actress Regina Chukwu Tells Fans

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has reacted to those asking her to start another giveaway.

According to the single mom of two, people seem to not know that she is low on cash and thus will not be able to do another giveaway.

In her words;

”The way I am looking at people that wants me to do another giveaway 🙄 is like you people dont knw that my Akant is in comma as I type ….. make una do giveaway for me too abeg 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️ meanwhile how is everyone doing o .”