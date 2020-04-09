National News

NASS Reacts To Presidency’s Comment On NSIP

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

NASS Reacts To Presidency’s Comment On NSIP

The leadership of the National Assembly has debunked claims that it labelled the National Social Investment Programmes by the...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

The Lagos State Government has come out to deny claims that it has relaxed the lockdown order in the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: FG Will Provide Insurance Cover For Health Workers – Finance minister

The Federal government has revealed plans to insure all the front-line health workers battling to keep Nigerians safe from...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders...
Read more
CoronavirusEyitemi Majeed - 0

107-Year-Old Woman Becomes World’s Oldest Person To Survive COVID-19

A 107-year-old Dutch woman, Cornelia Ras has recovered from the novel coronavirus to beat the record earlier held by...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The leadership of the National Assembly has debunked claims that it labelled the National Social Investment Programmes by the federal government a failure.

NASS said this in a statement issued on Thursday by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser on Media to President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.

It said newspaper reports of the meeting with the Humanitarian minister were misleading.

“The attention of the leadership of the National Assembly has been drawn to reactions to some newspaper reports on its meeting with the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, which held on Tuesday 7th April, 2020.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

“The leadership of the National Assembly had called the meeting as part of the legislature’s collaborations with the executive arm of government for effective management of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria and mitigation of the harsh effects of the measures adopted in this respect on Nigerians.

“At the meeting with the minister, the leadership of the National Assembly made some observations on aspects of the NSIP and recommended that the implementation process be fine-tuned and the scheme be backed with legislation to make it more efficient, effective and accord with global best practices.

“Although the official press statement issued at the end of the meeting clearly conveyed the deliberations and resolution of the meeting, some misrepresentations appeared in the reports by one or two newspapers.

“The leadership of the National Assembly would not have suggested an enabling legislation for the NSIP if it does not believe in the relevance of the scheme.

“We believe this misrepresentation misled the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais to issue a rejoinder.

“The leadership of the National Assembly is committed to sustaining its cordial working relationship with the other arms of Government as it has seen the benefits of this approach in the improved environment and speed of policy and decision making.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Denies Relaxing Lockdown For Easter Celebration

Coronavirus Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Lagos State Government has come out to deny claims that it has relaxed the lockdown order in the State ahead of the coming...
Read more

COVID-19: FG Will Provide Insurance Cover For Health Workers – Finance minister

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal government has revealed plans to insure all the front-line health workers battling to keep Nigerians safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.Minister of Finance,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tell Nigerians

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue...
Read more

COVID-19: We Will Explore Local Solutions, Says Makinde

National News Verity Awala - 0
Seyi Makainde, Oyo State Governor says the state will explore home-grown solutions in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).Makinde said this during a briefing after...
Read more
- Advertisement -