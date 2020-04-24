Neymar’s Mother Dump Young Lover Over Past Fling With Men

Nadine Goncalves, the mother of PSG forward, Neymar has reportedly broken up with her younger lover after finding out he dated a string of men.

Recall that weeks ago, the 52-year old had declared her love for 23-year-old Tiago Ramos on Instagram.

Reports from Brazil have stated that Nadine sent him packing after finding out he had dated a number of men before they met.

Tiago, 23, was allegedly dating Neymar’s personal chef Mauro before beginning a relationship with Nadine.

It has also been reported that he was romantically involved with a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comic called Carlinhos Maia.