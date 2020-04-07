Nigerians Drag AY Makun For Supporting Funke Akindele

Nigerian comedian AY Makun got more than he bargained for after he took to his Twitter page to comment on Funke AKindele’s arrest.

The actress was picked up several hours ago for throwing a birthday party for her husband despite the state’s law against a gathering of more than 20 persons.

Reacting to her arrest, AY tweeted;

“YES! NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW. BUT I WISH THOSE OF YOU WHO CALLED OUT @funkeakindele CAN DO SAME WITH YOUR COUNTLESS OPPRESSORS IN GOVERNMENT… EVEN WHEN THE SKY IS FILLED WITH CLOUDS THE SUN STILL SHINES ABOVE. FUNKE WILL RISE AGAIN.#LESSONSLEARNT”

This didn’t go down well with some of his followers as they wasted no time in dragging him.

One, BBM wrote, “Why we are on this subject, please can we have any tweet or comment or even a video where AY called out any of our countless oppressors in government. At least he is a Nigerian and he has the platform to use for speaking the truth to power

We can start the calling out from here.”

See more comments below;

Coming from someone who has never used his platform to champion any advocacy or voice out against bad governance. Go and sit down oga! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 6, 2020

Truth is always bitter and people are bound to engage in nepotism and favoritism. You want us to call out the goverment forgetting the fact that you and I are also part of the government and every poor action we take are products of our corrupt society. What’s bad is bad!! — M• (@MohammedBlack_) April 6, 2020

Oga, all you celebrities can use your platforms to call out bad governance. That’s what celebrities in other climes do. — Okoro (@OdogwuDab) April 6, 2020