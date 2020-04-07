Entertainment

Nigerians Drag AY Makun For Supporting Funke Akindele

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian comedian AY Makun got more than he bargained for after he took to his Twitter page to comment on Funke AKindele’s arrest.

The actress was picked up several hours ago for throwing a birthday party for her husband despite the state’s law against a gathering of more than 20 persons.

Read Also: ‘Funke Akindele Should Have Been Fined, Not Arrested’ – Toka McBaror

Reacting to her arrest, AY tweeted;

“YES! NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW. BUT I WISH THOSE OF YOU WHO CALLED OUT @funkeakindele  CAN DO SAME WITH YOUR COUNTLESS OPPRESSORS IN GOVERNMENT… EVEN WHEN THE SKY IS FILLED WITH CLOUDS THE SUN STILL SHINES ABOVE. FUNKE WILL RISE AGAIN.#LESSONSLEARNT”

This didn’t go down well with some of his followers as they wasted no time in dragging him.

One, BBM wrote, “Why we are on this subject, please can we have any tweet or comment or even a video where AY called out any of our countless oppressors in government. At least he is a Nigerian and he has the platform to use for speaking the truth to power
We can start the calling out from here.”

See more comments below;

