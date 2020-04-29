Nigerians In Isolation Centers Should Be Entitled To N20k – Shehu Sani

The former member representing Kaduna central in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Shehu Sani has advocated that Nigerians in isolation centres be entitled to N20,000.

This. according to the out-spoken ex-lawmaker, would discourage the culture of trying to escape from isolation.

Read Also: Lockdown: ‘Make Una Dey Warm Una Private Jet From Time To Time Because Of Rats’, Shehu Sani Mocks Politicians

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 28th April.

“Nigerians in Isolation Centre should be entitled to 20k to discourage escape.”