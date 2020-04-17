Nigerians Lambast Tacha Over Constant Grammatical Blunder

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha is currently trending on social media for the reason of bad English language usage again.

It all started after the reality TV star took to the micro-blogging platform to share a riddle which reads: I am something, I carry the burden of bitterness and resentfulness…TITANS what “I’m I”?? Instead of what am I?

In quick successions, Nigerians took to her comment section to lambast the reality TV star with some suggesting she hires an English teacher.

See screenshot below: