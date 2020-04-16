Entertainment

Nollywood Actor, Rasheed Abu Is Dead

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Fast-rising Nollywood actor Rasheed Abu has reportedly died from an unknown illness.

The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, while speaking with PUNCH said the deceased died on Wednesday.

Also Read: Actress Moyo Lawal Shades Celebrities Who Have Done Cosmetic Surgery

On Thursday, fellow actor Yomi Gold who is celebrating his birthday today, mourned the death of “a dear friend.”

Condolences and tributes have since been pouring in from fellow bereaved filmmakers and actors for the actor who is popular in the Yoruba speaking sector of the industry.

