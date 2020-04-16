Nollywood Actor, Rasheed Abu Is Dead

Fast-rising Nollywood actor Rasheed Abu has reportedly died from an unknown illness.

The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, while speaking with PUNCH said the deceased died on Wednesday.

On Thursday, fellow actor Yomi Gold who is celebrating his birthday today, mourned the death of “a dear friend.”

Condolences and tributes have since been pouring in from fellow bereaved filmmakers and actors for the actor who is popular in the Yoruba speaking sector of the industry.