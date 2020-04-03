Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Shares ‘Family Transformation’ Video

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo recently hopped on a new trend on social media which she described as a ‘Family Transformation‘.

Due to popular demands, the actress participated in the #BopDaddychallenge by singer, Falz and the viral #dontrushmechallenge.

The actress shared the video via Instagram with the words;

‘A family transformation’

In the video, the single mom of two played the role a pregnant mother and she gave her fans the opportunity to watch as her two children transformed Festus and Priscilla into grown-ups.

Watch the video below: