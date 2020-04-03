Entertainment

Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Shares ‘Family Transformation’ Video

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo recently hopped on a new trend on social media which she described as a ‘Family Transformation‘.

Iyabo Ojo and her children
Iyabo Ojo and her children

Due to popular demands, the actress participated in the #BopDaddychallenge by singer, Falz and the viral #dontrushmechallenge.

The actress shared the video via Instagram with the words;

‘A family transformation’

In the video, the single mom of two played the role a pregnant mother and she gave her fans the opportunity to watch as her two children transformed Festus and Priscilla into grown-ups.

Read Also: Mrs Nigeria Universe, Emelda Recounts Near-Death Experience (Photos)

Watch the video below:

