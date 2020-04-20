Old People In Power Are Always Looking For Young Ones To Hand Over To But Can’t Find Any – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is of the opinion that the old people in power are always looking for young ones to hand over to.

According to the actor the old ones, haven’t found any because the young ones are always fighting online reason power can not be handed over to them.

”Contrary to what you think, the old guys in power are constantly looking for youths to hand over to. But what they see is youths insulting each other on social media, who can’t stand together & fight for anything, youths who’ll sell their souls for money. They hardly see Leaders.”