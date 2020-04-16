Yul Edochie Reveals Inspiration Behind His Name

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie reveals that his father named him after a Russian actor, Yul Brynner.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he added that the name given to a child has a way of playing a role in the development of the child.

“My father named me after this great actor Yul Brynner. He was an outstanding stage and film actor, with a deep voice.

“I seem to have grown to be just like him, same looks too, same eyes, same bald head, though my nose is way bigger than his.

“So I’m just thinking…. The name you give to your child, does it play a role in the development of that child??’