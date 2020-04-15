Palliatives: Councillor Absconds With Grains In Niger

A councillor in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State has reportedly absconded with 30 bags of grains supplied as palliatives for distribution in his constituency.

The said councillor has also been declared wanted by the state government, according to the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane.

Matane revealed also that the Councillor was part of a committee set up for distribution of the grains to his community. “Committees have been set up in each of the 274 wards in the State, which comprise of a councillor, party chairman, ward head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains”, he said.

He said security agents have been ordered to arrest him to account for his conduct, adding that 10 bags of rice, maize, and millet each were allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 local government areas by the state government.