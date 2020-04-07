Entertainment

Paul Okoye Condemns Funke Akindele’s Arrest, Calls For Prosecution Of Magistrate, Police (Video)

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare, has faulted the prosecution and conviction of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC.

Paul on his Instagram live said Funke Akindele may have broken the law but the crowd in the courthouse committed ‘havoc.’

Also Read: Police Release Gbadamosi After Being Arrested For Attending Funke Akindele’s House Party

Paul Okoye queried why those in the courtroom, including the Magistrate, were not convicted for defying the order.

The singer described the Magistrate, Police, journalist and every other person that was present in court stupid.

Watch the video:

