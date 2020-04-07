Paul Okoye Condemns Funke Akindele’s Arrest, Calls For Prosecution Of Magistrate, Police (Video)

Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare, has faulted the prosecution and conviction of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC.

Paul on his Instagram live said Funke Akindele may have broken the law but the crowd in the courthouse committed ‘havoc.’

Paul Okoye queried why those in the courtroom, including the Magistrate, were not convicted for defying the order.

The singer described the Magistrate, Police, journalist and every other person that was present in court stupid.

Watch the video: