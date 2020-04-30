Police Officer, Army Fight Over Superiority (Video)

Valerie Oke
A new video is currently circulating on social media capturing the moment a police officer and an army officer were caught on camera fighting over superiority.

In the video, the police officer had prevented the army officer from plying one-way.

This made the visibly angry army officer alight from his car, raced towards the police officer and the duo began throwing insult at each other over superiority.

At the time of this report, it remains unknown where and when the incident occurred.

Watch the now-viral video below:

