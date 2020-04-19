Prison Break Actor, Ranjit Chowdhry Dies At 64

Famous Bollywood actor, Ranjit Chowdhry, who appeared in two episodes of The Office and Prison Break has died at the age of 64.

According to local reports, the actor died on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital after he travelled to his home country from the US several months ago.

Local theatre personality Dolly Thakore told the Orissa Post that Chowdhry suffered a ruptured ulcer on April 14 and was taken to a local hospital, where he died during surgery.

‘He got a ruptured ulcer in the intestine which happened April 14. A physician was called who said he needs to go to the hospital, and he was taken to Breach Candy hospital. They operated on him, but he died at the hospital yesterday at 4 in the morning,’ Dolly said.