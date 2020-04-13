Trending

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Prophesied Coronavirus In 2014 (Video)

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

With the COVID 19 Pandemic ravaging the world, more and more pastors have come out to share their thoughts on the pandemic while others had one or two prophesies surrounding it.

In a new video that has since begun to trend online, it was revealed that Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin had in 2014 prophesied about the virus. He started by speaking on a third world war filled with fear and deaths.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Shares N300m To Poor Nigerians

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin reportedly saw it coming, spoke and prayed about it.

According to Strokesafrica, the prophet revealed ways to deal with the outbreak. Prophet Fufenyin on the 21st of March 2020 prayed for the world and gave a clear word of Prophecy stating that from that day till 28th April 2020 the virus will be seen to be gradually disappearing from one nation to another the same way it came and this can be achieved via prayers from around the world.

Watch the video below;

