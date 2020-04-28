‘Right Now I Hate My Bed, Chairs’ – Mercy Eke Rants About Lockdown

Amaka Odozi
Mercy Eke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke

BBNaija Star, Mercy Eke has taken to her social media page to lament about the lockdown extension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a couple of photos via Instagram, the reality TV star noted all the things and activities she hates doing at the moment.

In her words;

“Right now I hate my bed, chairs, I hate sleeping, walking, standing, I have had enough.
Let’s see how you are staying at home.“

See the full post below:

Eke’s post
Eke’s post

