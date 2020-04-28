‘Right Now I Hate My Bed, Chairs’ – Mercy Eke Rants About Lockdown

BBNaija Star, Mercy Eke has taken to her social media page to lament about the lockdown extension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a couple of photos via Instagram, the reality TV star noted all the things and activities she hates doing at the moment.

In her words;

“Right now I hate my bed, chairs, I hate sleeping, walking, standing, I have had enough.

Let’s see how you are staying at home.“

