Serie A Clubs Vote Unanimously To Finish Season

Serie A clubs have all agreed to play out the rest of the current season rather than cancel or end it at its current stage.

The Serie A disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday after a video conference meeting with all the 20 clubs in the Italian top-flight league.

Recall that the Italian league had been suspended since March 9 due to the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe.

However, the Serie A general assembly on Tuesday met and with unanimous votes of all 20 clubs connected by video conference confirmed a continuation of the session.