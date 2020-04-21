Tacha Oust Blackmailer Threatening To Release Her Unclad Photos

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has ousted a blackmailer who sent her a mail threatening to release her unclad photos.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she went on to reveal that those are the kinds of hate she deals with on daily basis before going on to share the photos for the public to see.

She wrote: “You’re trying to have a good day, you wake up to messages from your team telling you to check your mail, you check your mail only to find this!! I have to deal with evil demeaning dms everyday!!! Every ******* day!

“Talking about “we will publish them?” Publish what? Edited pictures? Publish pictures you edited? And I and my team should feel threatened?💔

The hate I deal with, I pray for strength!!

