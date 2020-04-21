Iya Rainbow Reacts As Her Son Dresses Like A Woman (Video)

Femi Phillips, the son of popular Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips alias Iya Rainbow, shared a video via Instagram in which he wore a female outfit.

Phillips got tongues wagging on social media after he was also filmed dancing in a feminine way while wearing a wig and a pink gown.

The young man captioned the video;

“😁😁😁 I swear you are stupid 🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️😁 Funke or what do u call urself“

Reacting to the post, Iya Rainbow asked what was wrong with her son and she blamed it on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: