Iya Rainbow Reacts As Her Son Dresses Like A Woman (Video)

Femi Phillips, the son of popular Nollywood actress, Idowu Phillips alias Iya Rainbow, shared a video via Instagram in which he wore a female outfit.
Phillips got tongues wagging on social media after he was also filmed dancing in a feminine way while wearing a wig and a pink gown.
The young man captioned the video;
“😁😁😁 I swear you are stupid 🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️😁 Funke or what do u call urself“
Reacting to the post, Iya Rainbow asked what was wrong with her son and she blamed it on the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the video below: