Timi Dakolo Writes Sanwo-Olu; Shares Video Of Traffic At Lekki Despite Lockdown

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Popular singer, Timi Dakolo has shared the video of a serious traffic situation currently building up in Lekki area of Lagos state despite the state being under lockdown as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Sharing the video via his official Twitter handle on Monday, the talented singer called on the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding that people are no longing respecting the lockdown order.

Read AlsoYou Can Love Someone Deeply And Still Not Love Them Like They Want – Timi Dakolo

He further shared that commercial buses have started operations since Sunday evening.

Watch the video below:

