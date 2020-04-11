Entertainment

Toke Makinwa Reacts To Being Called ‘Abule Egba Kylie Jenner’

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Media girl Toke Makinwa has reacted being referred to as Abule Egba Kylie Jenner by Nigerians on Twitter.

The OAP took to her handle to first speak on cosmetic surgery advising that people go under the knife would they feel the need to as life is too sort to live in regret.

Read Also: If You Want To Have Cosmetic Surgery, Do It, Life Is Too Short- Toke Makinwa

”If you want to get your body done, do it, life is too short and just make sure it is what you want and not what you think is expected of you, No one is perfect and you’ll still need lots of exercising to keep fit. Surgery is half of it, any surgeon will tell you.

She continued saying;

”In other words, if you must cheat, cheat but know that the body is not a machine, you’ll still need discipline, exercise and portion control to stay fit. The weight after surgery is not cute, start exercising now so it becomes a lifestyle”

In no time, Nigerians took to er comment section slamming her wit some referring to her as Abule Egba Kylie Jenner and Toke wasted no time in responding.

”It’s all love. Thank you all for my new title, one day I’ll get to #IkoyiKylieJenner, until then my Abule Egba people…. I’ll rep you die.”

