Trump Calls Buhari, Promises To Send Ventilators To Nigeria

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari in solidarity over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Also Read: BREAKING: Senate Gives Accelerated Approval For Buhari’s Fresh Loan Of N850Billion

The minister said Buhari used the opportunity to brief Trump on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

In his remarks, Trump assured that the U.S. stands in solidarity with Nigeria.

The American leader promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.