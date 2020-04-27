Two Chinese Nabbed Over Illegal Mining In Zamfara

Two Chinese nationals were on Monday arrested by the Police in Zamfara for alleged illegal mining at Kwali village in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had earlier this month declared some Chinese and Burkinafaso nationals wanted for their alleged involvement in illegal mining in parts of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Shehu, the police in a statement revealed that the alleged illegal miners had been involved in mining activities in collaboration with their Nigerian counterparts.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended at Badarawa Burkullum village after two labourers at the mining site divulged useful information to Mr Usman Nagogo, the state Commissioner of Police.

He said the two suspects, whose names were given as Mr Wang and Mr Chun, are helping the police in its investigation to dislodge the cartel and end illegal mining in the state.

The PPRO said the police had recovered different chemicals used in processing Gold from the two suspects. (NAN)