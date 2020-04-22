We May Ease Lockdown For Ramadan Shopping: Ganduje

Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Wednesday hinted that the state may give residents the opportunity to go for Ramadan shopping by relaxing the current lockdown in the state.

The Governor said: “Probably, we are giving a grace period of some hours so that people would be able to do some purchases because of Ramadan that is coming up probably on Friday”.

Ganduje, who spoke with a Lagos -based cable station monitored in Kano, explained: “The figures are rising, certainly there is no need to lift the lockdown now”.

As at Tuesday night, Kano Ministry for Health put the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in state at 73 with one death.