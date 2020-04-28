Why Buhari Eased Lockdown In Lagos, Abuja, Ogun: Boss Mustapha

The relaxation of lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun States have been eased for Nigerians to slowly return to their daily lives, the federal government has said.

This was made known by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday in Abuja at the 21st joint national briefing of the committee.

He said: “The relaxation of the lockdown is to enable us gradually return to our daily lives but in a moderated manner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered our ways of life and we must begin to learn how to adjust to this new reality.

“This relaxation does not in any way imply that the danger has passed.

“The virus is still potent, virulent and dangerous. We must remain very vigilant and careful.

“We must take responsibility for our actions. We must commit to a collective victory over COVID-19.”

The president, in a national broadcast on Monday, announced that he had approved gradual easing of the lockdown measures.

He said: “I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.”