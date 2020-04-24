You Can Always Ask Me Out Even If I’m In A Relationship – Comedienne Wofaifada

Nigerian comedienne cum actress, Wofaifada, has told her prospective suitors to ask her out even if she is in a relationship.

The comedienne made this statement during a recent Instagram live session with media personality, Idia Aisien.

Wofaifada said;

“I usually say, as long as I’m not married, you can always shoot your shot. I don’t like when people just come up and ask, “Are you in a relationship?” Oga just try and see. You’ll know whether I’m in a relationship or not when you ask me.”

Watch the video below: