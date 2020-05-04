Abba Kyari Never Drove Till He Died – Daughter

Aisha, daughter of Abba Kyar, late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed that her late father never drove a car during his lifetime.

In a touching tribute, published on ThisDay, titled ‘My daddy, my best friend’ Aisha further stated that her late father was greatly misunderstood and misinterpreted.

“This may sound odd but my beloved daddy couldn’t drive a car! He never learnt how to drive for a day in his entire life,” she wrote.

Read Also: ‘All Your Problems Died With Him’ – Abba Kyari’s Daughter Tells Critics

“My dad was terribly misunderstood and arguably mischievously misrepresented. Even his age was never gotten right from the day he became Chief of staff till the day he died. My dad died at the age of 67. He was often mistaken for the late Brigadier Abba Kyari who was indeed in his 80’s,” she added.

“For clarity, my dad was more than capable of defending himself. The reason he didn’t is that it would have distracted him from his primary assignment of serving his principal and by extension, his country,” Aisha wrote.