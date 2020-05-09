‘Be Patient’ – Naira Marley Urges Fans

It is no longer news that controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley has taken up the role of an Islamic scholar on social media since Muslims began their Ramadan fasting.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, the fast-rising singer was in such made when he advised fans to be patient because what has been destined for them would surely not pass them by.

“Be patient for what was written for you was written by the greatest of writers,” the singer tweeted.