Believe In Yourself, Tacha Tells Fans

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide has advised her fans that they need to believe in themselves and also trust the process even when no one believes in them.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she added that friends and family’s input do not matter at all.

She wrote:

I think the most important key is BELIEVE you just have to BELIEVE in yourself and trust the PROCESS

It’s okay if your friends and family do not BELIEVE in your DREAMS, they don’t have to.. what’s more important is “DO YOU BELIEVE IN YOURSELF?”

